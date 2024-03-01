Can Somalia win its war against al-Shabab?

Marc Lamont Hill talks to Somali Deputy PM Salah Ahmed Jama about the war on al-Shabab and the crises facing his country.

In August 2022, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared a “total war” against al-Shabab. Today, Somalia says it is making progress in its fight against the group, but challenges remain.

Meanwhile, the country is facing a diplomatic crisis with neighbouring Ethiopia over the breakaway region of Somaliland. Domestically, despite some advances, Somalia is facing numerous challenges, including increasing effects of climate change, a refugee crisis and hunger.

The question remains – can Somalia cope with a growing crises on multiple fronts? And what lies ahead for the country?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to Somali Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama about the country’s current situation and its future.