Mehdi Hasan on the power of persuasion in a polarised world

‘I believe that we need to retake our public square. Democracy cannot survive if we can’t have good-faith disagreements.’

With political discourse becoming increasingly polarised in many places around the world, good-faith debates in the public square have become increasingly rare.

So how do you get through to, and persuade, someone on the other side of the political spectrum?

In March of this year, UpFront host Marc Lamont Hill sat down with Mehdi Hasan, host of MSNBC and Peacock’s The Mehdi Hasan Show, to talk about discourse in an increasingly polarised world; how to speak to, and convince, different audiences; and his new book, How to Win Every Argument.