Thomas Piketty: ‘You have to make the richest people pay more’

Renowned economist Thomas Piketty on the politics of building global equality.

As most indicators continue to show the gap between the rich and the rest getting bigger, renowned author and economist Thomas Piketty’s latest book strikes an optimistic note.

In A Brief History of Equality, Piketty argues that the world is broadly on the right track to reducing socioeconomic inequality.

“There’s a long run of social demand for equality that is inseparable from modernity,” he says.

“The key to transformation is collective mobilisations through new forms of political parties, political movements.”

On UpFront, French economist and author Thomas Piketty joins Marc Lamont Hill to discuss the politics of building global equality and the lessons to be learned from history.