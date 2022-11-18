Can Puerto Rico recover before the next climate disaster?

‘It’s like a warzone that doesn’t recover,’ says Carmen Yulin Cruz, the former mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Fiona barrelled into Puerto Rico in September this year, leaving mass destruction, catastrophic flooding, and hundreds of thousands of people without power and water in its wake.

The island was still reeling from the devastation left behind by Hurricanes Irma and Maria just five years earlier.

Puerto Rico’s infrastructure and population remain in an exceptionally vulnerable state, especially given the island’s struggling economy.

On UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to the former mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulin Cruz about how the island can recover enough to withstand a future climate disaster.