Jamaal Bowman on US midterms and the Democratic Party’s future

‘We haven’t really done the work of meeting the ideals of our constitution, our democracy.’

With the majority of votes counted in the United States midterm elections, it appears the Democrats have successfully fended off a Republican takeover of both chambers of Congress.

But even a small Republican majority in the House of Representatives is still likely to spell trouble for Democrats, who have already shown signs of division as they face down the task of galvanising support ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

So what is the future of the Democratic Party and its agenda?

Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Democratic congressman Jamaal Bowman, who was just re-elected to his seat representing New York’s 16th district, on this week’s UpFront.