India’s media – captured and censored

Across almost every form of media in India – social, broadcast and print – Narendra Modi and the BJP hold sway.

With India amid a national election campaign, its news media is in sharp focus. Until recently it was believed that the sheer diversity of outlets ensured a range of perspectives, but now, India’s mainstream media has largely been co-opted by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Just how did the media in India get to this point and what does it mean for the upcoming elections?

Featuring:

Ravish Kumar – Former Host, NDTV

Shashi Shekhar Vempati – Former CEO, Prasar Bharati

Pramod Raman – Chief Editor, MediaOne

Amy Kazmin – Former South Asia Bureau Chief, Financial Times

Meena Kotwal – Founder, The Mooknayak