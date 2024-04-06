Myth/Miracle: Dissecting the Modi government’s claims

How India has fared in the past decade on the foreign policy and economic policy fronts.

It is election season in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems set to win a third successive term in the national elections — for good reason, say his supporters. They claim 10 years of the Modi government have transformed India, from lifting millions out of poverty to elevating India’s global status, but his critics say Modi’s record is far from perfect.

In this episode of The India Report, we analyse how India has fared in the past decade on the foreign policy and economic policy fronts.

Featuring:

Jayati Ghosh – Professor of economics, University of Massachusetts

Anand Gurumurthy – BJP spokesperson and economist

Suhasini Haider – Diplomatic affairs editor, The Hindu

Raghuram Rajan – Former governor, Reserve Bank of India

Veena Sikri – Former external affairs diplomat for India