Myth/Miracle: Dissecting the Modi government’s claims
How India has fared in the past decade on the foreign policy and economic policy fronts.
It is election season in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems set to win a third successive term in the national elections — for good reason, say his supporters. They claim 10 years of the Modi government have transformed India, from lifting millions out of poverty to elevating India’s global status, but his critics say Modi’s record is far from perfect.
In this episode of The India Report, we analyse how India has fared in the past decade on the foreign policy and economic policy fronts.
Featuring:
Jayati Ghosh – Professor of economics, University of Massachusetts
Anand Gurumurthy – BJP spokesperson and economist
Suhasini Haider – Diplomatic affairs editor, The Hindu
Raghuram Rajan – Former governor, Reserve Bank of India
Veena Sikri – Former external affairs diplomat for India