How India came to embrace the politics of Hindutva
As Modi religiously prepares for India’s elections, Sreenivasan Jain examines the tussle between Hindutva and secularism.
The politics of Hindu nationalism have played a central role in the dramatic rise of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the elections have neared, the Modi regime has turbocharged its Hindu-first agenda – best exemplified in the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the city of Ayodhya.
Veteran journalist Sreenivasan Jain explains how the opening of this temple – and the whitewashing of its controversial past – illustrates how Modi and his party have made their brand of Hindu supremacism not only acceptable, but a key part of Narendra Modi’s appeal to Indians.
Featuring:
Asaduddin Owaisi – Member of the Indian Parliament
Uma Bharti – Former Vice-President, Bharatiya Janata Party
Hartosh Singh Bal – Political Editor, The Caravan