What’s the Republican Party agenda in Congress?

What to expect in the US legislative agenda in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Republicans vowed to get tough on immigration and government spending as they took the reins of the House of Representatives last week.

But much of the Congressional politics of the next two years will be posturing, as any bill passed by the House of Representatives would have to pass in the Senate, which is still narrowly controlled by the Democratic Party.

Host Steve Clemons asks Republican strategists Rina Shah and Tim Constantine about what to expect over the next two years on issues ranging from abortion to Ukraine.