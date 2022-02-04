Will Ukraine go East or West – or both?

Kyiv is stuck in the middle of a tug-of-war between Russia and Western powers, with no easy way out.

Russia has beefed up its military presence all along its border with Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin insists that Kyiv must remain firmly in the Russian sphere of influence.

Europe and the United States say there would be huge repercussions for Moscow if it invades Ukraine, and want Kyiv to lean more to the West.

For US President Joe Biden, the test is how to project strength after the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Host Steve Clemons speaks to former US special representative to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, about possible scenarios for the region and the political calculations of Putin and Biden.