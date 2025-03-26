Sudanese army gain “a moral victory” in Sudan’s civil war
Dallia Abdelmoniem, a political commentator & civil society activist, explains the recent advances the Sudanese army has made in Khartoum, as the Rapid Support Forces fortify positions in Darfur. After two years of war, is Sudan at a turning point?
Published On 26 Mar 2025