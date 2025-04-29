Could the Diddy case be hip-hop’s #metoo moment?

“I think that the justice system has shown us that sometimes it works for you, sometimes it can not work for you.”

Sean Combs, iconic rapper and music mogul, is behind bars awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all the charges, but this story has people talking about hip-hop’s #metoo moment.

This week on Now You Know, we talk to an industry writer, producer, editor about the hip-hop scene and question whether it has a history of silence around abuse.Combs’ case will mark a turning point for accountability in the industry?