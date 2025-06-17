The fight for divorce rights in the Philippines

”If you are married in the Philippines, there’s no way you are getting out of that marriage until you die.”

Divorce remains illegal for most people in the Philippines – making it the only country besides Vatican City where it’s banned. With no legal pathway out, activists say women are often forced to stay in abusive or unwanted marriages.

In this episode of Now You Know, we speak with Cindy Diaz. The mother of three has been separated from her abusive husband for over a decade and is fighting to make divorce legal. We also hear from legal expert Clara Padilla, who weighs in on whether that’s possible.