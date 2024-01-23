NewsFeed Protesters block access to Israeli cargo ship in Melbourne

Pro-Palestinian protesters in Australia have prevented workers from entering docks to offload cargo from a ship operated by Israeli company, ZIM, docked at the Port of Melbourne. Police used pepper spray and officers mounted on horseback to try to clear them off. Organisers of the ‘Block The Dock’ campaign say they are motivated by Israel’s war on Gaza and seek to disrupt the flow of capital to a ‘genocidal state’. The blockade has continued for four consecutive days.