Magic mushroom therapy is booming in Jamaica

Mindset asks whether the Caribbean nation’s psychedelic therapy retreats are a glimpse into the future of mental health treatment.

In Jamaica, a growing number of luxury retreats are offering psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin mushrooms, as a mind-altering remedy for depression, PTSD, anxiety and other mental health disorders.

Such substances are illegal throughout most of the world, but in Jamaica, the growing, selling and use of “magic mushrooms” is unregulated.

In this free-for-all industry, proponents say the mental health possibilities are endless. But so are the risks.

Mindset travels to Jamaica to meet the doctors, patients and retreat workers driving the country’s “shroom boom”.