Why are antidepressants so popular in Iceland?

Mindset travels to Iceland to explore why it has the highest rate of antidepressant use in Europe.

Iceland is known for its stunning landscapes, sparse population, long winters – and high use of antidepressants. Pills are about seven times cheaper than therapy and easier to access, contributing to the country having Europe’s highest rate of antidepressant use. But locals say medication isn’t a panacea, with deeper issues within Iceland’s society and mental health system remaining unresolved.

In this special series on mental health approaches around the world, Mindset meets Icelanders to understand the impact of antidepressants and those turning to community, self-enrichment, and old traditions in search of relief.