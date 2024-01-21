Training the brain in hyper-competitive South Korea

Meet the sport therapists and ‘brain trainers’ who cultivate grit and resilience in a hyper-competitive South Korea.

With 27 gold medals, South Korea has dominated archery at the Olympics for three decades.

In a sport that requires significant mental strength and focus, sport psychologists play a key role in keeping the country’s archers on target.

Beyond the shooting range, competitiveness is fostered in Korean society from a young age in a school system known for its rigidity.

Whether it’s in the classroom or on the sports field, South Koreans strive to be the best on the global stage.

Mindset meets the sports psychologists and “brain trainers” pushing South Koreans to be number one.