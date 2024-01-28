Denmark: The future of tech and mental health

Mindset visits Denmark, where innovative technologies such as AI and VR are being used for mental health.

Denmark is one of the world’s most digitised societies. It’s also known as a hub of technological and medical innovation in Europe.

The country is leading research and development in fields like virtual reality and artificial intelligence for mental health.

But the rise of disruptive new technology comes with concerns around data privacy, displacement of mental health workers and diminishing human connection.

In this episode, Mindset visits Denmark to explore how technology is providing new solutions to the mental health crisis.