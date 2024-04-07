Does Israel’s attack on aid workers mark a turning point for its allies?

The killing of international aid workers with World Central Kitchen (WCK) sparks strongest Western reaction to date.

After six months of war and more than 33,000 Palestinians in Gaza killed, it was Israel’s killing of international aid workers this week that triggered the West’s most furious response to date.

Israel has faced sharp criticism since Monday’s attack on a World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid convoy in Gaza – with even the United States joining the global chorus of condemnation.

So how have events this week affected Israel’s international standing?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Nour Odeh – Palestinian political analyst

Gideon Levy – Columnist for Haaretz newspaper in Tel Aviv

Chris Doyle – Director at the Council for Arab-British Understanding in London