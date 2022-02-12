Who should control Afghanistan’s foreign cash reserves?

The US moves to redistribute $7bn held in New York and keep it out of the Taliban’s hands.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan last August created a financial dilemma for nations holding the country’s foreign cash reserves.

The deposed Afghan government had $7bn in the US Federal Reserve Bank in New York.

The Taliban laid claim to the cash, but Washington does not recognise the group as the legitimate leaders of Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to split that money and keep it out of the Taliban’s hands.

Half will go to a trust fund for Afghan humanitarian aid, and the rest to compensating families of the 9/11 attacks.

Is this plan fair to the Afghan people?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

David Sedney – Senior associate, Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Pauline Ballaman – Afghanistan country director, Norwegian Refugee Council.

Haroun Rahimi – Assistant professor of law, American University of Afghanistan.