Argentina: rap, reform and gender rights

An activist and a rapper confront violence against women and explore the country’s legacy of protest.

In 2010, Argentina became the first country in the region to legalise same-sex marriage, and in 2020 it decriminalised abortion after a campaign that inspired others around the world.

But women are being killed in Argentina nearly every day.

In this episode, activist Ornella Steffanazzi and rapper La Joaqui speak against misogyny, sexism and gender-based violence.

Steffanazzi is a coordinator for the national anti-violence hotline and is at the forefront of the fight for women and LGBTQ+ rights.

La Joaqui has broken the glass ceiling in rap and is bringing other women along with her.