Greece’s youth revolution

Young activists in Greece take on systemic inequality, xenophobia and the far right.

Iman Amrani travels to Greece to understand the ideas energising the country’s youth after years of crises.

Petros Apostolakis is one of the founders of Prwtovoulia Newn, one of the most influential youth-led organisations in Greece that campaigns to reform its education system.

Roza Izmailai is a founding member of Horizons, a network of young people of immigrant descent that combats xenophobia, racism, and gender discrimination.

They discuss how a generation that grew up under the shadow of economic crisis and far-right politics in Greece is organising for education reform, refugee and migrant rights, and a fairer future.