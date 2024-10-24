Inside the battle to contain diseases in rainforests and cities

Can we prevent zoonotic diseases from spreading to humans and protect our cities from major future outbreaks?

Seventy-five percent of infectious diseases in humans come from animals.

Environmental destruction and urbanisation are increasing the risk of zoonotic outbreaks.

Veterinarians run disease surveillance programmes in poor African countries like Madagascar.

They’re guided by the “One Health” philosophy linking ecological health to pandemic readiness.

COVID-19 showed how quickly zoonotic diseases can spread globally, turning cities into disease hotspots across our interconnected planet.

Belgium’s capital Brussels is reducing the risk of infection through innovations in urban design.

The final episode of Flatten the Curve examines how we contain disease outbreaks in remote corners of the planet and protect our cities.