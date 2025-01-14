Message from the Amazon

earthrise meets the Ashaninka who are mobilising global action for the planet from their ancestral lands in the Amazon.

The evidence is clear: Human activity is devastating our planet. While we know the causes of and solutions for the climate and nature crisis, action remains insufficient. If knowledge alone isn’t enough to drive change, what will?

earthrise explores emerging movements challenging humanity to rethink its place on Earth, grounded in the belief that we are part of nature, not separate from it.

The series begins in the Brazilian Amazon, where the Ashaninka of Apiwtxa are celebrating the 1992 demarcation of their ancestral lands. For decades, they have fiercely protected the rainforest, driven by a deep spiritual bond with nature. During her time with this powerful Indigenous community, earthrise presenter, Amanda Burrell, joins an ayahuasca ceremony and visits Institute Yorenka Tasorentsi, where founder Benki Piyako is reforesting former pastureland by planting millions of trees. His mission: To inspire people everywhere to live in harmony with nature.