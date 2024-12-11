Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
War on Gaza
Fall of Assad
Opinion
Sport
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Ukraine war
Economy
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Navigation menu
caret-left
Syria's War
Live updates
Why is Israel attacking Syria?
Syria in maps and charts
The fall of al-Assad in 10 videos
How can Syria be rebuilt?
What al-Assad’s fall means for Russia
caret-right
Toggle Play
The human cost of al-Assad’s rule on Syria
By the Numbers
The human cost of al-Assad’s rule on Syria
Published On 11 Dec 2024
11 Dec 2024