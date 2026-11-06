Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Sign up
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Explained
Sport
Opinion
Video
Interactives
More
Show more sections
Originals
Features
Economy
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
Travel
Sponsored Content
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Sign up
US Midterm Elections 2026
Navigation menu
caret-left
US Midterm Elections 2026
Live updates
How Dems won Congress
Live midterm results
Why do the midterms matter?
caret-right
Toggle Play
What did the Republicans lose in the US midterms?
By the Numbers
What did the Republicans lose in the US midterms?
Published On 6 Nov 2026
6 Nov 2026
Save
Share What did the Republicans lose in the US midterms? on social media
share-nodes
Share
facebook
x
whatsapp-stroke
copylink
google
Add Al Jazeera on Google
info