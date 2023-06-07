Swipe Right for Marriage: Dating apps for Muslims

Are dating apps an acceptable way for Muslims to find a life partner or just a means of getting around the rules on dating?

Finding a life partner can be very difficult if dating is not an option. Many young Muslims want to avoid arranged marriages but cannot go on dates because they believe it is forbidden.

Now, in some of the most conservative Muslim communities in Britain and the Middle East, traditional matchmaking has entered the digital age.

In this film, we meet Muslims using “halal dating apps”, as well as app and platform developers.

In these spaces, clients select their potential partners before they meet them, without crossing religious red lines. Some succeed, others fail, and some oppose the trend altogether. But for some single Muslims, swiping right can be a whole new way of finding love.