Arab Love Songs

Four unique songs of Middle Eastern romance, each with its own story of drama, tragedy and deception.

Lebanese musical icon Fairuz delivered a show-stopping performance in Beirut while her composer husband lay gravely ill.

The romantic themes of Egyptian singer Abdel Halim Hafez’s last song risked offending conservative religious leaders.

Algerian diva Warda al-Jazairia had a very public divorce, immortalising her separation in song.

And Egyptian singer Nagat El Saghira’s most famous song almost never got made.

This four-song tour of the region sheds light and offers new insights into Arab musical achievements, aspirations, people and traditions.