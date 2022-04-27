From: Al Jazeera World

Turkey’s Senkaya Bus

A local bus driving through mountains reveals the remote lives, communities and environments of eastern Turkey.

For eastern Turkey’s remote mountainous villagers, an all-weather bus service is a lifeline.

The minibus service operates even when temperatures drop to minus 35 degrees Celsius (-31 degrees Fahrenheit). Despite the treacherous roads, regular passengers journey to the nearest town, Senkaya. This trip allows a tight-knit group of friends to banter, bond and discuss their challenging lives.

This remote bus service also reveals local environmental change. There has been a reduction in snowfall which used to help keep the soil fertile, but now the frozen-solid ground has become harder to farm, threatening livelihoods here.

In Turkey’s Senkaya Bus, we get an insight into communities, cultures and environmental change in eastern Turkey.

Published On 27 Apr 2022