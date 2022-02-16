The Colours of Home: An Arab mural in the US

An Arab artist dreams of painting a mural that connects the plights of Black Americans, Native Americans and Palestinians.

Ahmad Abumraighi is an artist with a dream.

He wants to create a striking artwork that connects the suffering of Black Americans, Native Americans and Palestinians.

However, the mural is just one part of his dream. He wants to display it in the open air in the very heart of the American capital, Washington, DC.

It is an ambitious project so Ahmad sets out on a road trip along the East Coast of the United States, seeking inspiration from other artists.