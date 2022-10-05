The Colours of Healing: Alternative therapies in Egypt

Women in Egypt use alternative therapies – colours, clay, movement and dance – to fight depression and body image issues.

A 2022 report from the World Health Organization (WHO) found that nearly one billion people are suffering from mental health disorders, with depression and anxiety topping the list.

Across the Middle East, war, conflict and the pandemic have all had an effect on people’s mental state.

Many Arab countries and communities now talk more openly about mental health and realise the importance of psychotherapy.

In Egypt, alternative therapies have gained popularity, being new and more affordable. In this film, four women find that art and dance therapy can help them address a range of psychological problems.