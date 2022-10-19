Hoop dreams of Italy’s Tam Tam Basketball

The team of teenage African Italian minors who fought the law to play basketball, all the way to Italy’s parliament.

Tam Tam Basketball is an African Italian youth team made up of second-generation immigrants. This is the story of how they challenged the rules of competitive sports in Italy.

Despite all being born in the country, they were barred from competing because they were not considered Italian – as Italy does not recognise citizenship by birth.

Their coach, Massimo Antonelli, fights to overturn this rule.

He wins the respect of his players and the support of a member of parliament as they fight for recognition, not only for the Tam Tam players but for all children of immigrants – with remarkable results.