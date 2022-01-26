The Sacred Woods: A coming-of-age ritual in Ivory Coast

A story of the gruelling coming-of-age rituals young men from a remote village in Ivory Coast go through.

This award-winning documentary from Ivory Coast follows a group of young men who undergo an ancient coming-of-age ceremony in a remote West African forest.

Their spiritual tutor is struggling to preserve the tradition of the Generation Festival at a time when young local men are increasingly indifferent to these ancestral rituals.

Thanks to his efforts, ancient custom prevails and many young men in their early twenties take part in a gruelling three-week endurance test of physical and mental prowess.