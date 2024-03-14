Inside paedophilia scandals in one of the most Catholic nations

101 East investigates alleged paedophilia scandals involving high-profile Catholic priests in East Timor.

The Catholic Church is central to everyday life in East Timor, where nearly 98 percent of people practise Catholicism.

But there is a dark side to the church’s presence in the far east of the Indonesian archipelago – paedophilia scandals involving high-profile clergymen.

American priest Richard Daschbach is in prison for his crimes but retains the support of the country’s prime minister, Xanana Gusmao.

Meanwhile, Timorese Bishop Ximenes Belo, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been disciplined by the Vatican following multiple accusations of rape and sexual assault of young boys.

101 East investigates East Timor’s paedophilia scandals.