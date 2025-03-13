The Take: Mahmoud Khalil and Trump’s war on pro-Palestinian activism

What the arrest of a student activist reveals about Trump’s approach to free speech about Palestine.

What led to the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent pro-Palestine activist at Columbia University? Although he is a United States permanent resident, Khalil is facing deportation. The Trump administration says it’s part of a broader effort to combat anti-Semitism, but critics see a chilling attack on political speech, with deportation being used as a weapon to silence dissent. US President Donald Trump says Khalil is the first of many to come. What happens next?

