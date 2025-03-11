The Take: What is behind the clashes in Syria?

Clashes have erupted in Syria between former leader Bashar al-Assad’s loyalists and the current government.

With hundreds dead after days of fighting between armed supporters of former leader Bashar al-Assad and government forces, the worst violence since al-Assad’s fall, Syrians are grappling with how to move forward. Days ahead of the 14th anniversary of Syria’s uprising, the country faces an uncertain path forward.

