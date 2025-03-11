Podcast, The Take
The Take: What is behind the clashes in Syria?

Clashes have erupted in Syria between former leader Bashar al-Assad’s loyalists and the current government.

Members of Syrian security forces ride on back of vehicles in Latakia, after hundreds were reportedly killed in some of the deadliest violence in 13 years of civil war, pitting loyalists of deposed President Bashar al-Assad against the country's new rulers, Syria March 9, 2025 [Haidar Mustafa/Reuters]
Published On 11 Mar 2025

With hundreds dead after days of fighting between armed supporters of former leader Bashar al-Assad and government forces, the worst violence since al-Assad’s fall, Syrians are grappling with how to move forward. Days ahead of the 14th anniversary of Syria’s uprising, the country faces an uncertain path forward.

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Chloe K Li, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hanah Shokeir, Melanie Marich and our guest host, Manuel Rápalo. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

