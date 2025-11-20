The Take: What’s in the files of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein?

US Congress votes to release more Department of Justice files on the Epstein case.

The battle over the files in the investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has reached a new turn with the United States Congress voting for the Department of Justice to release its information on the case. As the world waits for what the full files may reveal, what do we know about the rich and elite who surrounded Epstein?

In this episode:

Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker), political correspondent and columnist, Zeteo

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tracie Hunte, Sari el-Khalili and Melanie Marich with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Diana Ferrero, Fatima Shafiq, Farhan Rafid, Tamara Khandaker and our guest host Natasha del Toro. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube