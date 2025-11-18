Podcast, The Take
Will Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence deepen Bangladesh’s political divide?

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August by mass protests against her government, and she now lives in exile in India [File: Johanna Geron/Reuters]
Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity committed during a violent crackdown on protesters in 2024. Amid an unstable political landscape, will Hasina’s sentencing be a step forward for Bangladesh, or will it spark more unrest in the country?

  • Ahmede Hussain, editor, The Deltagram

