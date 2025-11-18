Will Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence deepen Bangladesh’s political divide?

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity committed during a violent crackdown on protesters in 2024. Amid an unstable political landscape, will Hasina’s sentencing be a step forward for Bangladesh, or will it spark more unrest in the country?

In this episode:

Ahmede Hussain, editor, The Deltagram

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome, Farhan Rafid and Tracie Hunte with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Fatima Shafiq, Sari El-Khalili and our host Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube