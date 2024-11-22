ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant. What’s next?

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for war crimes, the first indictment for Israeli PM Netanyahu since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif. These arrest warrants will now be sent to all 124 member states of the ICC. What does it mean for the men who have been charged – and the future of the ICC?

Mark Kersten (@MarkKersten), Assistant Professor of Criminology & Criminal Law, University of the Fraser Valley

