The Take: Why is Australia trying to ban social media for children?

The Australian government is set to introduce the world’s strictest ban on social media.

The Australian government is set to implement the world’s strictest ban on social media for children. The law would prohibit children under the age of 16 from accessing sites like TikTok, X and Facebook. It will be introduced to parliament in the coming weeks, but won’t be implemented until next year. What’s behind it – and how could it work?

Tama Leaver, (@tamaleaver) Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University

