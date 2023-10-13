The Take: How an Israeli ‘intelligence failure’ informed the war on Gaza

Israel’s invasion of Gaza appears set to begin. It’s an invasion that the military has been preparing for since October 7, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack. That attack was described as a massive failure for a country touted to have some of the best intelligence in the world. So where was that Israeli intelligence? And how did that same intelligence inform Israel’s decision to invade Gaza now?

In this episode:

Youmna ElSayed (@YoumnaElSayed17), Al Jazeera Gaza correspondent

Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_), Journalist and photographer for +972 magazine

Hugh Lovatt (@h_lovatt), Senior Policy Fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations

Mohannad Sabry (@mmsabry), Journalist and Author of Sinai: Egypt’s Linchpin, Gaza’s Lifeline, Israel’s Nightmare

Antony Loewenstein (@antloewenstein), Author of The Palestine Laboratory

