Which governments have organised chartered flights to help their citizens leave after Hamas attacks?

Governments around the world have arranged repatriation flights from Tel Aviv in reaction to the Israel-Gaza war.

Here is a list of the governments that have organised special flights to help their citizens leave Israel:

Australia

Australia has organised two flights on Friday and Sunday to bring back citizens from Israel, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday.

Austria

Austria said its forces started to evacuate Austrians from Israel on Wednesday. A transport plane with a capacity of about 60 passengers took off from the Horsching airbase in Upper Austria for Cyprus. From there, the Austrians will be picked up from Israel.

Brazil

A third repatriation flight carrying 69 Brazilians left Israel late on Thursday after flights carrying 212 and 211 passengers on Wednesday and earlier on Thursday, respectively, the embassy of Brazil in Tel Aviv said. Two more flights are planned until Sunday.

Canada

Air Canada will operate two special flights on Friday and Saturday from Athens to bring Canadians and permanent residents home from Israel.

About 1,000 Canadians in Israel want to leave, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said on Tuesday.

Chile

A total of 209 Chileans have been evacuated to Athens and Madrid from Israel on three Boeing 737 flights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on social media on Thursday.

Colombia

An initial flight with 110 Colombians on board landed at the Military Transport Air Command airbase on the outskirts of Bogota on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on social media.

Cyprus

A Cypriot ministerial committee on Tuesday activated a repatriation scheme known as Estia, which offers temporary accommodation and assistance to citizens of European Union and developing countries fleeing areas of crisis.

Aviation officials said 11 extra flights to and from Israel were arranged on Monday. It included the scheduled repatriation of about 150 Cypriot pilgrims from Israel on Monday.

Czech Republic

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky brought 34 Czech citizens back from Israel with him on a government plane after he stopped in the country while returning from a conference in Oman.

The minister, who was the first foreign official to visit Israel since the attacks, the Czech government said, did not rule out sending another repatriation flight to Israel. Lipavsky arrived in Israel on Tuesday and landed in Prague early on Wednesday.

Denmark

The Danish government made available a C-130 Hercules cargo plane, which can carry about 120 passengers, for the evacuation of its citizens, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told the Reuters news agency.

The ministry said the flight would not operate before Friday.

Finland

The first evacuation flight of Finns from Israel was cancelled due to a technical problem, Jussi Tanner, director general of consular services at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, said on social media.

Tanner added that a Swedish and Finnish joint flight, scheduled for Friday, and a second Finnish evacuation flight were on schedule.





France

France will organise additional repatriation flights from Tel Aviv on Friday and Saturday after a special Air France flight on Thursday.

Germany

German airline Condor plans two flights on Sunday with a capacity of just under 500 passengers in total to evacuate German citizens from the Jordanian city of Aqaba near the Israeli border in coordination with the Federal Foreign Office.

Five thousand Germans have registered to leave Israel, a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that the ministry could not say how many had left so far.

Iceland

The Icelandic Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a plane with 126 Icelanders, five Faroese, four Norwegians and 12 Germans as well as the flight crew and representatives from the ministry, had left for Keflavik in Iceland.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the flight was chartered and paid for by the Icelandic state.

Italy

Italy arranged for seven flights on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of efforts to repatriate about 900 Italian citizens from Israel, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Mexico

The latest flight bringing home Mexicans from Israel landed on Thursday.

The Mexican army is carrying out humanitarian flights aimed at bringing home citizens, the government said on Monday.

About 5,000 Mexican nationals are in Israel and about 300 have asked to leave, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Netherlands

The Netherlands will continue repatriation flights to get citizens out of Israel for as long as necessary, Dutch news agency ANP reported, citing the government.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a military plane to Israel on Thursday after airline KLM said it had withdrawn an offer to the Dutch government for a flight, citing safety concerns.

Norway

Norwegian Air cancelled a planned evacuation flight from Tel Aviv to Oslo on Thursday because of a lack of insurance cover, the carrier said.

Poland

Poland will send military planes to evacuate its citizens from Israel, President Andrzej Duda said on Sunday. Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Poland was sending two C-130 Hercules planes to evacuate about 200 Poles from Ben Gurion Airport.

Portugal

The arrival of a Portuguese military aircraft on Thursday in Lisbon carrying 22 people – eight Portuguese and 14 foreign nationals – ended the country’s mission to repatriate nationals who wanted to leave Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

South Korea

A Korean Air plane carrying 192 South Koreans from Tel Aviv arrived at Incheon airport, just outside the capital, Seoul, on Wednesday.





Spain

Spain has sent two military aircraft to Israel to evacuate about 500 Spaniards, acting Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Tuesday.

An Airbus A330 with more than 200 Spaniards, EU citizens and nationals from other countries residing in Spain landed early on Wednesday in Torrejon de Ardoz military base on the outskirts of Madrid.

Switzerland

Swiss citizens were flown from Israel to Zurich on Tuesday on a flight operated by Swiss International Air Lines.

Thailand

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on social media on Monday that evacuations would begin immediately. On Thursday, 15 Thais arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport from Tel Aviv.

Ukraine

Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook that more than 1,000 Ukrainian citizens had requested help to leave Israel, adding that a first evacuation flight would be organised to Romania for Saturday.

Nikolenko also said about 200 Ukrainians had asked to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip but that it was too dangerous to do so for now.

United States

The US Department of State will offer charter flights to help Americans leave Israel starting on Friday, the White House said after extensive talks with US airlines and pressure from Congress.