The candidates promising change in Colombia’s election

Colombians are going back to the polls this Sunday for a runoff election. Gustavo Petro, a left-winger and former guerrilla member, and Rodolfo Hernandez, a businessman, are the candidates. They both represent a sharp departure from the country’s political establishment that has been in power for more than two decades. So, what are they offering Colombians who have been clamouring for change in the last few years?

Alessandro Rampietti (@rampietti) Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Colombia

This episode was produced by Ney Alvarez, with Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Ruby Zaman, and Natasha del Toro in for Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

