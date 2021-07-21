Live
Podcast The Take
News|Jacob Zuma

Jobless, hungry, fed-up: Why South Africans rioted

People stand with placards as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits a shopping centre which was damaged after several days of looting following the imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma. [Rogan Ward/Reuters]
21 Jul 2021

As many as 75 percent of young South Africans are unemployed. In any other country that would be cause for a revolution, according to one South African economist. Why did rioting and looting sweep the country last week? And could violence erupt again? This week, The Take explores the vast inequality and economic hardships behind South Africa’s latest unrest.

In this episode: 

Bonginkosi Mchunu, 24-year-old resident of Greytown Township in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, Influencer for Youth Capital South Africa and corporate specialist

Duma Gqubule (@DumaGqubule), South African economist and financial journalist

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

