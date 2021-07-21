Jobless, hungry, fed-up: Why South Africans rioted

As many as 75 percent of young South Africans are unemployed. In any other country that would be cause for a revolution, according to one South African economist. Why did rioting and looting sweep the country last week? And could violence erupt again? This week, The Take explores the vast inequality and economic hardships behind South Africa’s latest unrest.

In this episode:

Bonginkosi Mchunu, 24-year-old resident of Greytown Township in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, Influencer for Youth Capital South Africa and corporate specialist

Duma Gqubule (@DumaGqubule), South African economist and financial journalist

