Waking up to military rule in Myanmar

What we know so far about Monday’s coup in Myanmar.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Myanmar’s military detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and several other members of the National League of Democracy party, taking control of the country’s government. This means Myanmar is under military rule again, just as it was from 1962 until 2011. What might the future look like for the people of Myanmar, many of whom have lived under military rule before? We speak to a Rohingya activist who has seen first-hand what Myanmar’s military is capable of.

In this episode:

Wai Wai Nu, Rohingya human rights activist, founder of Women’s Peace Network.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Negin Owliaei, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.