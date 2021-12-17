Waiting for war in Ukraine while caught in the fighting

A buildup of troops on the border of Ukraine and Russia is worrying the world. The fear is war, but parts of Ukraine are already caught in the crossfire. Pro-Russia separatists are battling Ukrainian soldiers and have been for almost eight years. We go to Donbas, Eastern Ukraine with Al Jazeera correspondent, Charles Stratford to hear what people there are living through now and their thoughts on what may happen in the days ahead.

In this episode:

Charles Stratford (@stratfordch), Al Jazeera correspondent covering Eastern Ukraine

Mansur Mirovalev (@mirovalev), a freelance correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)