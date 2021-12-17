Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Podcast, The Take
News|Conflict

Waiting for war in Ukraine while caught in the fighting

Ukrainian servicemen attend a rehearsal of an official ceremony to hand over tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and military vehicles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as the country celebrates Army Day in Kyiv, Ukraine December 6, 2021 [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
Published On 17 Dec 2021

A buildup of troops on the border of Ukraine and Russia is worrying the world. The fear is war, but parts of Ukraine are already caught in the crossfire. Pro-Russia separatists are battling Ukrainian soldiers and have been for almost eight years. We go to Donbas, Eastern Ukraine with Al Jazeera correspondent, Charles Stratford to hear what people there are living through now and their thoughts on what may happen in the days ahead.

In this episode: 

  • Charles Stratford (@stratfordch), Al Jazeera correspondent covering Eastern Ukraine
  • Mansur Mirovalev (@mirovalev), a freelance correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Most Read