Live
PODCASTS: The Take
Economy|Business and Economy

Lebanon’s future goes dark

The Lebanese are no strangers to handling crisis, but this one could be the biggest since the civil war.

24 Jul 2020

Lebanon’s financial collapse is accelerating – and the old normal is fading, even down to the traffic lights.

In a country where people were once able to pay just as easily with dollars as with local currency, many now can find neither.

In this episode:

Timour Azhari, Beirut correspondent for Al Jazeera.

For more:

Dying of the light: Lebanon’s crisis and failing traffic signals

‘Plotting our escape’: Lebanon braces for new emigration wave

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Alex Roldan is the sound engineer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Omar Duwaji and Jeffrey Bishku-Aykul.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter (@AJTheTake), Facebook and Instagram (@ajthetake)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from Economy

Trump’s tax manoeuvres do not change his billionaire status

President Donald Trump did not pay any income tax for years, and paid just $750 in taxes the year he became president, but that alone does not mean his businesses are in crisis [File: Bloomberg]

Markets wobble over Bolsonaro’s funding of programme for poor

Jair Bolsonaro launched his charm offensive as Brazilian markets wobbled for a second day on fears the spending spree shows he is unwilling to rein in record deficits and debt [File: Marcos Correa/Brazilian Presidency/AFP Photo]

US consumer confidence rebounds, biggest leap in 17 years

The Conference Board reported its index of consumer confidence surged 15.5 points from August to a reading of 101.8 in September - the sharpest rise in 17 years. [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

JPMorgan slammed with $920m penalty over market manipulation

The actions of 15 traders caused losses of more than $300 million to other participants in precious metals and Treasury markets, according to court filings, leading the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to impose its biggest monetary penalty ever. [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election live news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

US Supreme Court nominee Barrett tied to People of Praise: Report

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol [Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP Photo]

‘Savvy player’: Kuwait’s emir praised after death at 91

Sheikh Sabah served as Kuwait's emir since January 2006 [Bandar Algaloud/Reuters]