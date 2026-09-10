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Republican midterm convention live: Trump, Vance headline day two in Dallas
US Republicans return to the stage to close their midterm convention, still betting on Trump’s political magnetism.
Published On 10 Sep 2026
- US Republicans return to the stage to close their midterm convention, still betting that President Donald Trump’s political magnetism can overcome grim election forecasts.
- Trump will dominate the finale of the two-day gathering, delivering closing remarks after Vice President JD Vance’s keynote address at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas.