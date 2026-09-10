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Republican midterm convention live: Trump, Vance headline day two in Dallas

US Republicans return to the stage to close their midterm convention, still betting on Trump’s political magnetism.

Attendees cheer during the second day of the Republican National Committee midterm convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on September 10, 2026.
Video Duration 26 minutes 47 seconds 26:47

Trump's midterms showdown I This is America

By Tamara Khandaker and Evan Semones
Published On 10 Sep 2026

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  • US Republicans return to the stage to close their midterm convention, still betting that President Donald Trump’s political magnetism can overcome grim election forecasts.
  • Trump will dominate the finale of the two-day gathering, delivering closing remarks after Vice President JD Vance’s keynote address at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas.