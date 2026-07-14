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Iran war live: US launches more attacks, UAE says 1 killed in tanker strike
US is carrying out more attacks on Iran, with Iranian media reporting explosions in Kish Island, Jam Island, Qeshm Island, Bushehr and Bandar Abbas.
Published On 14 Jul 2026
- The US is carrying out more attacks on Iran, with Iranian media reporting explosions in Kish Island, Jam Island, Qeshm Island, Bushehr and Bandar Abbas.
- Iran says it attacked US military sites in Kuwait and a “hostile vessel of the American enemy”.