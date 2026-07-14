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Iran war live: US launches more attacks, UAE says 1 killed in tanker strike

US is carrying out more attacks on Iran, with Iranian media reporting explosions in Kish Island, Jam Island, Qeshm Island, Bushehr and Bandar Abbas.

Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, July 13, 2026.
Video Duration 00 minutes 25 seconds 00:25

US strikes Iranian ship with drone boats in first-of-its-kind attack

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 14 Jul 2026

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  • The US is carrying out more attacks on Iran, with Iranian media reporting explosions in Kish Island, Jam Island, Qeshm Island, Bushehr and Bandar Abbas.
  • Iran says it attacked US military sites in Kuwait and a “hostile vessel of the American enemy”.