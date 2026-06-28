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Iran war live: Air raid sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait as US bombs Sirik, Qeshm

US president threatens to ‘militarily complete the job’ as US strikes Iran over ship attacks.

An Iranian woman walks past an anti-Israeli mural, after U.S. and Iranian officials said they had reached a deal to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2026.
Video Duration 01 minutes 45 seconds 01:45

US-Iran confrontation: Strikes raise fears of return to conflict

By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours and Zsombor Peter
Published On 28 Jun 2026

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  • The US has bombed Iran for a second day, hitting the city of Sirik, Bandar-e Lengeh and Qeshm Island, following a drone attack on a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Air raid sirens blare in Bahrain as Kuwait’s military says its air defences are responding to “hostile missile and drone threats”.